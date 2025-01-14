Popular nightclub owner indicted on sex charges, some involving kids under 12

By Averi Kremposky and Gail Paschall-Brown

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The now former owner of a popular nightclub in Orlando is facing federal charges after an indictment says he and another defendant were sexually involved with teenagers — including multiple charges related to child pornography.

Richard Kowalczyk, owner of the LGBTQ+ nightclub on Bumby Avenue called Southern Nights, and Eric Patrick were both indicted on multiple charges, according to federal court documents obtained by WESH 2.

On Monday night, Southern Nights and District Dive released a statement on Facebook saying that Kowalczyk had transferred his ownership and stepped down from all responsibilities.

Records filed by the United States District Court Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division in January 2025 show that the alleged behavior has been going on since 2019.

The indictment traces years of SMS communication between Kowalczyk and Patrick where officials say the two discussed their desire to have “sexual relations with teenage boys,” their desire to “find new teenage boys with whom to have sexual relations” and frequently shared “sexual images” back and forth of the people they met on online dating sites.

According to court records, some of these individuals were under 18.

The indictment references text conversation between the two defendants where they discuss how to find young boys online and “by resorts.” Months later, in July 2020, officials say the two agreed to travel to Key West and booked a trip.

During this same time, records indicate the two defendants met a 15-year-old and distributed sexual images of the minor back and forth, as well as the teen’s contact information.

In February 2021, officials allege the two defendants again shared photos of the teen victim and “expressed their continued desire to meet with Victim 1 for sex and share images with each other of Victim 1’s social media accounts,” the indictment reads.

Later in the indictment, officials reference acts of receiving and possessing child pornography that span from 2022 to 2023.

In one count, the indictment says Kowalczyk possessed pornographic material “and the depiction involved a prepubescent minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

Kowalczyk is facing charges of conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Southern Nights and District Dive provided WESH with the following statement:

“Southern Nights & District Dive has always strived to be a safe space for everyone. Being an LGBTQ+ nightclub, we are constantly standing in the face of adversity. We have fought hard for our reputation and for our community. The allegations that have recently come to light are not ones we take lightly, and absolutely do not condone.”

The statement continued: “Our businesses have no involvement in these allegations. While he maintains his innocence, Richard Kowalczyk has transferred his ownership and will step aside from all responsibilities. We are committed to continuing to maintain our locations as the place they have always been: a place of community and a safe place where people can go and enjoy themselves.”

Patrick is facing charges of conspiracy to entice a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and distribution of child pornography.

An attorney for the two, Fritz J. Scheller, gave the following statement:

“Mr. Kowalzcyk and Mr. Patrick have pled not guilty and continue to maintain their innocence. They trust in the legal system to prove them right.”

The defendants’ next court date, in federal court, is next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.