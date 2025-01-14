Families from Asheville enjoy belated Christmas celebration at Castle Noel in Ohio

By Ruby Annas

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some families in western North Carolina got a Christmas re-do this past weekend, in Ohio.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, three buses dropped off multiple Asheville families at Castle Noel in the town of Medina, Ohio.

During the weekend, the families got to enjoy a list of holiday events, since many public celebrations in Asheville were canceled this year due to Helene.

Many of the families said their Christmas looked a little different this year after losing homes or not having the funds to purchase gifts.

“I wanted them to experience the candlelight walk, the Christmas parade with the band, I wanted to see the fireworks again, I want them to experience exactly the way we do it in Medina every year for the holidays,” said the owner of Castle Noel, Mark Claus.

Claus received help from community members and organizations, and together, they were able to raise $250 thousand to pull off a Christmas part two.

He said another element that added to the spirit of the event was a fresh layer of snow.

