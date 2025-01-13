75-year-old man beaten and robbed in apartment, police say; suspect arrested

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario, Faith Graham, Alex Browning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — An elderly man is recovering at home after, police said, he was beaten and robbed inside his Fort Lauderdale apartment by an intruder who found his way inside, leading detectives to make an arrest.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the 75-year-old victim was targeted inside his condominium at Leisure Beach South, located along the 2900 block of Banyan Street, Friday night.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Charlie Diaz said the victim, called Norm, is his neighbor at the apartment building.

“Norm on the first floor, he was attacked last night,” said Diaz. “[The intruder] attacked him and beat him up, robbed him and stole his car and left him to die.”

On Sunday, neighbor Christopher Seiler told 7News he was shocked and dismayed when he saw the victim.

“Actually, I’ve seen him, so it’s horrific. I broke down,” he said.

Detectives identified the assailant as 48-year-old Joseph Soini.

Seiler said the intruder got into the building when Norm was taking out the trash.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect as he entered the lobby, walked to the elevator and pressed a button.

At one point, Diaz and Seiler said, the suspect was trying to get into their apartment units as well.

“He was pulling on people’s doors,” said Diaz.

“He was checking every door to see which door was open. Norm’s was open,” said Seiler.

“He was waiting for [Norm] and attacked him when he got in there,” said Diaz.

Police said Soini attacked the victim with a trophy and attempted to strangle him before he left with the elderly man’s car.

“This man left him for dead. Very sad,” said Seiler as he fought back tears.

Investigators said the suspect also stole Norm’s bicycle and nearly $4,000.

Police said they later found the stolen car near 330 North Federal Highway.

“They said helicopters were out looking for him, and they got him,” said Diaz.

Soini was arrested Saturday morning and appeared before a Broward County Circuit judge on Sunday. He faces charges of grand theft auto and possession of cocaine.

Neighbors hope security at Leisure Beach South will be stepped up.

“He got caught, but it’s not the first time that somebody has gotten into the building,” said Diaz. “This building definitely needs more security.”

“We’ve had issues every night from a problem within our building,” said Seiler. “People come in and out of the building every day now, and it’s been very unsafe.”

Norm also spoke with 7News on Sunday. He is back home from the hospital and resting.

“He’s still in shock,” said Seiler.

Norm is expected to make a full recovery.

