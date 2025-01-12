Donations pour in for California fire victims as NYC bar turns into collection site

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New Yorkers came out Saturday to support California fire victims as a local bar spent the day collecting donations that will be shipped out to impacted regions.

Ray’s Bar on the Lower East Side turned into a donation site, overflowing with boxes full of essentials for those who need them most. The bar also donated $1 per drink sale to the nonprofit Baby2Baby, as tens of thousands are left without homes and mass evacuations are underway in wildfire-devastated regions of Southern California.

“I saw something yesterday, and it said ‘do for one person what you wish you could do for everyone,’ and so that’s kind of how this started,” event organizer Kate Moskowitz said.

Kate Moskowitz, from the West Village, put her advertising and media expertise to use for good on Saturday in partnership with her favorite bar, where donors showed up fully loaded with supplies.

“New towels, new socks, new underwear, a dog bed, dog toy,” donor Michelle Tagmyer said.

“Shoes, clothes, sweaters, tote bags,” donor Erica Pierre-Jerome said.

“Grooming kits, anything really that you need in day-to-day life that we take for granted,” donor Tommy DiDario said.

Saturday’s donation event gained so much popularity even actress and singer Ariana Grande shared its flyers on Instagram, and it was so successful, donors had to be turned away.

“I love New Yorkers because before we even started, people just started showing up with suitcases, and I keep saying New Yorkers are amazing. We can do anything,” Kate Moskowitz said.

The volunteers are also looking for a shipping partner for all the boxes and are currently accepting donations for shipping costs.

Moskowitz’s friend LT Taylor spoke to CBS News New York on FaceTime from a busy donation center in Pasadena.

“It’s equally heartbreaking and uplifting … Right now, volunteer check-in because so many people wanna be helpful,” she said.

She’s hearing about more of the items needed out there, like new underwear and socks.

“Items for firefighters, too, that haven’t been reported on widely, so cough drops, eye drops … Gatorade, energy drinks,” she said.

