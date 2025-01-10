Woman stabbed and carjacked; man also stabbed after suspect crashes stolen car

By Todd Feurer, Noel Brennan

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after police said she stabbed two people and carjacked a woman in the Southwest Side’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The woman went on to crash the stolen car before she was arrested. Two innocent people were hurt, four cars were damaged, and the people who live on the block where it happened were left rattled—and worried about one of their neighbors.

“It started out with a bang,” said Patricia Krska.

The crash came first—the screams second.

“There was someone on the other side of that silver car just screaming in agony,” Krska said.

The sound brought Krska to her front door on Mulligan Avenue.

Another woman, Barbara, heard the commotion too.

“At first, I thought it was maybe a drunk driver or something that just did this,” she said.

Barbara did not want to show her face or use her full name, but she shared what she knew about the pileup in front of her house. Her Chevrolet was hit in a multi-car pileup on Mulligan Avenue—which remained undisturbed hours later.

“Hit my car pretty good,” she said.

Police said the Nissan sport-utility vehicle that hit Barbara’s car was stolen.

The whole chain of events began around 6:30 a.m., when a 41-year-old woman was walking to her car in the 5100 block of South Rutherford Avenue. Police said a female carjacker approached the woman and stabbed her before taking her car.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, with stab wounds to the chest and bicep.

“That’s just—oh, pray for her,” said Krska. “That’s unbelievable is actually what it is.”

Minutes after that attack, the carjacker drove about half a mile to the 5100 block of South Mulligan Avenue, and crashed into Barbara’s SUV and her neighbor’s parked car.

“His is the Kia,” Barbara said. “He was taking his son to daycare.”

Barbara said the 30-year-old man who owns the Kia dropped his coffee to fight for his life.

Chicago Police said the suspect stabbed the man in the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

“It looked like he was stabbed on the left side,” said Barbara.

Barbara said the man was able to pin down the suspect with help from another neighbor. Police then came.

“They arrested her immediately on the spot,” she said.

The suspect was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Barbara said.

Indeed, the disturbing morning almost defies description.

“It’s just sad, just, it is,” said Krska. “It’s really sad.”

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating. Charges were pending Thursday evening.

