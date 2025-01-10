Western NC braces for snow: Mountain communities prepare with supplies and safety measures



WLOS

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — As snow approaches WNC, it’s all about preparing for the snow and cold. Several steps are being taken in the western mountains.

Higher amounts of snow are expected in higher elevations like Soco Gap above 4 thousand feet.

People are anticipating snow at their doorsteps, so Steve Carver’s ACE Hardware store in Waynesville is getting some business.

Carver said ice melts, snow sleds, shovels and propane are big items.

Being in the mountains Carver has dozens of pallets of ice melt for destination spots doing a lot of pre-treating.

“For the Bed & Breakfasts, the Airbnb’s they’re trying to get people in and out as quickly and safely as possible. So, we’re offering lots of wholesale ice melt to those folks,” Carver said. “People just trying to be prepared for the power outages and getting out and about. We have the buddy heaters. That is just a hot item right now, especially after the hurricane.”

With many mountain roads damaged by Helene, Carver is forced to adjust his deliveries.

“Trying to get the truck drivers to understand that I-40 is closed (in the Pigeon River Gorge) and most run down 77 and back this way. So, trucking is a little bit of a challenge to get things,” Carver said.

Despite the delivery challenges, Carver says he’s well-stocked and that includes propane.

On Thursday, Carl Strowbell got a fill-up, making sure warmth fills his home up a steep road in Jonathan Creek. He also doesn’t have a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

“And it doesn’t get plowed right away. We’re a secondary road,” Strowbell said.

“We’re running like crazy,” said Bruce Myers at McElroy Oil.

Myers said customers are stocking up on oil and kerosene to stay warm.

“Got about 160 orders laying in there, and we’re putting it out,” said Myers.

“Use caution. Keep those tires filled up. Fill up your tanks. Take care to drive slowly,” said Allison Richmond, public information officer with Haywood County Emergency Services.

Richmond advises visitors coming here to stay in an Airbnb or a motel to call ahead to check on road accessibility and if already here, to be prepared to stay a bit longer.

Haywood County’s fleet of ambulances are ready for the weekend with chains on the tires.

“We are aware of any areas that have access issues and have UTV’s and vehicles that will help us get around those areas of difficulty. So [there] shouldn’t be any problems with response,” Richmond says.

Whatever the amount of snowfall, it’s expected to stick around for a while, given the cold temperatures.

