Detroit Lions mascot rich history lives through family for generations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the Detroit Lions as an NFL team was born in 1934, so was their mascot Bubbles the Lion.

The man under the suit was Moon Baker. According to his great-granddaughter Robin Rose, he made quite a name for himself back then.

“When I was younger, I can remember going to the games and going out to the field and. And I remember my dad being the mascot and my grandpa, and it was just something so fun,” Robin recalled.

It didn’t stop with Moon. Bubbles the Lion lived on for over 60 years through four generations of Bakers, making the giant lion head a family legacy.

Starting in 2011, Bubbles retired and the Lions were given a new king of the jungle, Roary.

Roary is not your average lion. He has built a fan base across Lion Nation, showing up as an integral part of the team for 14 seasons.

Now, Robin said her only wish is that her great-grandfather was around to see the Lions now.

