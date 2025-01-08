MSP releases footage of crash in which the truck driver was arrested

By Kevin Craft

ROYAL OAK, Michigan (WJRT) — Michigan State Police have released footage of a crash from December, in which a semi-truck crashed into multiple Michigan State Police vehicles, injuring one.

Just after midnight on Dec. 12, Michigan State Police troopers were at the scene of a crash on Southbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road.

MSP says a semi-truck tried to pass slower traffic on the left, but police had the lane blocked off. The semi-truck driver slammed on the brakes, causing the driver to lose control. The semi-truck hit an empty vehicle, sending it an estimated 100 yards into another police vehicle with a trooper inside.

Video shows a tow-truck driver and two other troopers jumping over the median wall to get to safety.

One trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was arrested for reckless driving.

The Michigan State Police reminds the public that drivers must move over at least one lane and slow down at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights on.

