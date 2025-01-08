FEMA ends housing aid for some Helene survivors amid bitter winter

By Neydja Petithomme

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program is providing hotel rooms to thousands of Western North Carolina survivors of Helene.

However, on Jan. 3, FEMA began notifying families checked into either hotel or motel rooms, that they are no longer eligible for FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

“I have nowhere else to go but in the streets. I’ve called them several times. They have not answered anything, they have not extended, they told me I had to be out by January 10,” said Marlene Kramer, who was displaced by Helene.

There are three primary reasons for the potential end of eligibly:

An inspection indicated their home is now habitable. They declined an inspection. An inability to contact the applicant to update their housing needs, despite multiple attempts.

Through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, FEMA pays directly to participating hotels and motels to cover the cost of the room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees to provide short-term accommodations.

FEMA confirms continued eligibility on an individual basis. When eligibility ends, FEMA notifies survivors approximately seven days prior to their checkout date.

It’s important for survivors to keep in touch with FEMA, provide regular updates on housing status and update contact information so their recovery process is not delayed.

Survivors may stay in a Transition Assistance Sheltering hotel or motel room provided.

Eligibility for TSA:

Keep in touch with FEMA by keeping your contact information updated. Are eligible for FEMA housing assistance. An inspection finds a home is unsafe to occupy. Have not received rental assistance from FEMA. Don’t have insurance that provides coverage for living expenses from the disaster. Did not withdraw your FEMA application. Comply with the program’s terms and conditions.

Eligibility for TSA:

Keep in touch with FEMA by keeping your contact information updated. Are eligible for FEMA housing assistance. An inspection finds a home is unsafe to occupy. Have not received rental assistance from FEMA. Don’t have insurance that provides coverage for living expenses from the disaster. Did not withdraw your FEMA application. Comply with the program’s terms and conditions.

FEMA cannot provide duplicate benefits.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.