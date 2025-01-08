Eaton Fire death toll rises as LA County firefighters continue containment efforts

By Dean Fioresi, Julie Sharp, Matthew Rodriguez

EATON, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Eaton Fire raging in the Angeles National Forest, Altadena and Pasadena exploded to 10,600 acres Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Five people have died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In a Wednesday morning news conference, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said there have been a “number of significant injuries.”

LACoFD Chief Anthony Marrone said that over 100 structures have been destroyed as there is zero percent containment of the wildfire.

Later in the day, Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustin said between 200-500 buildings had been destroyed or damaged.

The Eaton Fire was first reported at around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive above Altadena, according to Cal Fire and LACoFD crews. Over 500 personnel are assigned to the blaze, Marrone said Wednesday.

While the wildfire was estimated at 2,227 acres earlier Wednesday morning, Angeles National Forest officials announced just after 10 a.m. that it had jumped to 10,600 acres.

Pasadena Fire Department crews say that significant wind in the area is causing the flames to act erratically and spread quickly. Multiple structures were threatened by the fire, according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian. Videos from the area show several buildings burning.

Footage from the scene showed some homeowners running through the streets while leading horses by hand, with flames burning on the hillsides behind them. Another video showed at least one home with flames emitting from the roof. Firefighters say that it is one of multiple homes burning.

Evacuation orders in place

Evacuation orders were issued for some people living in Altadena, Arcadia, Pasadena and Sierra Madre. As of Wednesday morning, the Angeles National Forest reports that over 52,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and over 20,000 structures are being impacted by the orders. Nearly 47,000 residents are under evacuation warnings and just over 18,000 structures are under warnings.

Evacuation orders have been issued for all parts of La Cañada Flintridge, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials are telling residents to “evacuate immediately” due to the severe wind conditions and nearby fire in the area. There are no evacuation warnings or orders for residents in the La Crescenta area.

KCAL News spoke with workers from an elderly living facility, who had wheeled dozens of their residents outdoors to escape.

They were eventually shuttled to safety thanks to Pasadena Transit buses, armored cars and other vehicles. A full list of evacuations can be found here.

The Pasadena Convention Center has been converted into an evacuation center for anyone affected by the fire. It is located at 300 E. Green St., Pasadena.

Parking is available at the parking structure across the street from the Convention Center, located at 155 E. Green St.

Arcadia has also established a temporary shelter at the Arcadia Community Center at 365 Campus Dr.

Late Tuesday, Pasadena Vice Mayor Steve Madison shared a post on X to note that the Rose Bowl Stadium parking lots would be closed to the public for use as a command post for Pasadena Fire and Police Departments.

El Camino Real Charter High School and the Westwood Recreation Center are also open as evacuation shelters for residents to access.

School canceled

Late Tuesday evening, Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco said that all schools would be closed on Wednesday.

Students depending on school meals were told that their Grab & Go meals would be available at Madison Elementary School, located on Ashtabula Street, McKinley School on Oak Knoll Avenue, or Willard on Madre Street.

Glendale Unified School District officials also said that their campuses would be closed.

“This decision was made to prioritize the safety of our students, employees, and families, as wind and fires have significantly impacted the accessibility of roadways and the air quality in our area,” said Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson.

The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena has announced the campus will be closed Wednesday for “all nonessential operations” and all classes have been canceled. Students who live on campus are being asked to shelter in place in their campus residences.

Federal assistance secured

As the fire continued to grow, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that they had approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant request made by state leaders.

“At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 8,200 homes in and around Altadena and Pasadena, California, population 40,000,” said the statement from FEMA.

The federal funding will allow local departments up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs used during the firefight, the statement said.

Fires rage across SoCal

About 40 miles to the west in the Pacific Palisades, a massive wildfire had already torched more than 2,900 acres and destroyed multiple buildings since first igniting Tuesday morning.

Just after 10 p.m., a 50-acre brush fire called the Hurst Fire was reported in the Sylmar area, forcing evacuation orders for some people living in the area. The blaze was said to be just behind the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and burning at a rapid rate of spread due to the gusts of wind blowing through the area.

Southern California is currently in the midst of one of the worst wind storms the area has experienced in the last decade, according to the National Weather Service, which said that some areas could experience gusts of wind as high as 80 mph, with the highest gusts reaching 100 mph.

Because of this, all water-dropping and firefighting aircraft have been grounded for at least Tuesday evening.

Firefighting resources across the region have already been stretched thin to the point that the Los Angeles Fire Department has asked all off-duty firefighters to contact their department of communications to report if they’re available to assist in the firefight.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

