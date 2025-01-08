COURT DOCS: Lyft driver accused of raping female passenger took woman’s phone before driving to motel

By Caitlynn Shipe

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — Court documents show that a Lyft driver accused of raping his female passenger admitted to touching the woman.

Abdul Rahim Bin Nordin, 40, was arrested by Fort Wayne police on Monday after a woman reported the incident in December.

Police say the woman told officers she took a Lyft from her place of employment to a friend’s house early on Dec. 18.

According to police, the woman recalled requesting a second Lyft from the friend’s house to her residence around 3:50 a.m.

Reports state Nordin was the driver for both rides.

The victim explained to officers that on the way to her house, Nordin was talking to her, touching her and asking for sex.

Police say the woman told officers Nordin stopped in the Timothy L. Johnson Academy Parking Lot, 4625 Werling Drive, and continued talking to her while trying to kiss her.

According to police, the victim confirmed the driver took her phone and drove to the Coliseum Inn, 1020 North Coliseum Boulevard.

Reports state Nordin left the vehicle and returned shortly after. The victim told police Nordin asked her to come to his motel room to which she repeatedly told him no.

Police say the victim recalled Nordin attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle while touching her. The woman told police she pushed the man’s hands away.

According to police, surveillance video confirmed the victim attempted to get away from Nordin, holding her arms out as if “she wants no part of what is happening.”

Police say the woman explained Nordin eventually got back in the driver’s seat and took her home.

Reports state Nordin had marked the victim as dropped off at her home around 4:04 a.m., but video captures his vehicle in the Inn’s parking lot at 4:48 a.m.

Police say they sent a subpoena to Lyft for driver and account information which had yet to be received.

According to police, officers obtained Nordin’s driver’s license from the Inn when he booked a room.

Reports state Nordin admitted to officers he touched the victim and wanted to have sex with her. Police say the man told officers the woman never said to stop until she was out of the vehicle.

Nordin is facing a preliminary charge of rape, Level 3 Felony.

