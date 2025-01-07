Teenager’s legacy continues to shine 10 years after her death

By Jamie Azulay

OAKLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Seventeen-year-old Cassidy Charette died unexpectedly in October 2014 when the haunted hayride she was on crashed at Pumpkin Land in Mechanic Falls. In the decade since that crash, the Charette family has turned their unimaginable pain into positive change.

Cassidy’s parents started the Shine on Cass foundation in 2016.

“She just had this light that she carried inside of her and shared it with people so genuinely,” her mother, Monica, said.

The foundation was started as a scholarship program that has awarded nearly $40,000 to young Mainers.

“At 17 years old, she was a lifelong volunteer,” Monica said. “Her life had touched so many other lives in the community, so from there, many other initiatives began.”

Inspired by Cassidy’s love for reading, Shine on Cass installed an outdoor reading corner at the Oakland Public Library and several free libraries in the community, including one at the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville.

Thinking back to Cassidy’s childhood, Monica said, “She would have a book upside down and still be able to read all the words before she could actually read. She just memorized. She loved books.”

Cassidy’s love for helping others, especially kids, inspired a youth mentorship program through Big Brothers Big Sisters and a service initiative at Mount Merici Academy. Shine on Cass also built a kitchen at the Hart-to-Hart Farm and Education Center in Albion.

Cassidy and her brother Colby attended a farm camp at Hart-to-Hart for many years and volunteered at their local humane society.

“In general, Cassidy always had such a large heart not just for people but for all different kinds of life,” Colby said.

The foundation also hosts an annual youth soccer day, an alumni game, and the 11-hour Kick for Cass event. Cassidy wore number 11 for Messalonskee High School.

Additionally, Colby and Monica produce ‘Holding the Light,’ a podcast about grief, and the organization hosts many other events, fundraisers, and kindness initiatives throughout the year.

“Cassidy’s legacy is really just her kindness,” her mother said. “That might sound so trite to you, but to know her, you would understand that.”

Monica and Colby agree none of these accomplishments would be possible without support from their community and hundreds of volunteers.

“Grief is such a long and painful journey, so to have our community step out and stand beside us through this very difficult time in our lives, and always will be, and that they’re still here means everything to me,” Monica said.

Ten years after the crash, blue ribbons are still scattered throughout their neighborhood in Oakland. Now, looking ahead to the next decade, they say they will never stop shining Cassidy’s light.

Monica told Maine’s Total Coverage, “I’m not sure exactly what the foundation will look like, but I know for certain we will continue to honor her, and we will continue to shine her light into the world the best we can.”

To donate or get involved with Shine on Cass, visit their website: shineoncass.org

