Cellphone video shows the moments a grill bursts into flames on a balcony; no injuries reported

By Sheldon Fox, Aaron Page

Click here for updates on this story

AVENTURA, Florida (WSVN) — Newly released cellphone video shows the moments a barbecue in Aventura bursts into flames.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, fire crews responded to the scene of a third-floor apartment fire located at the 3300 block of Northeast 188th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Monday afternoon, capturing fire crews fighting the flames on top of a balcony.

Initially, neighbors Tatiana Erzisnik and her sister, who live across the canal, spotted a man grilling on his barbecue before it became a bonfire.

“We saw the gentleman coming out and doing his barbecue, and we were like, “Oh look, he’s doing his barbecue,” she said. “I got really nervous. I didn’t know if the flames were going to go inside, and the whole building was going to go on fire.”

The man returned to the grill with a fire extinguisher; however, it only seemed to make it worse.

“He took the fire extinguisher, he extinguished the fire, but the flames blew up,” Erzisnik said.

The man managed to avoid injury by ducking into his condo.

“So it made it worse?” asked 7News’ Sheldon Fox.

“It made it a lot worse,” Tatiana said.

Fire trucks were seen lined up outside of the apartment complex on the roadway.

Firefighters managed to evacuate the residents inside before using standpipes to engage with the blaze. Officials said the fire was isolated to the balcony area.

Fire crews then worked on ventilating the structure.

A large traffic delay was seen as MDFR trucks and Aventura police blocked off the area where the incident took place.

According to officials, a propane tank within the balcony appears to have ignited, causing the flames. A conclusive cause has yet to be determined and is still pending an investigation.

Video shared with 7News shows the fire raging underneath a grill on the balcony.

Another neighbor showed video of thick, black smoke filling the balcony.

The fire has since been extinguished.

7News reached out to the grill owner, who refused to do an interview as he was busy dealing with fire officials.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.