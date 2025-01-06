Deputy hits man with patrol vehicle after suspect pulls out gun

By Allison Petro and Tony Atkins

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A man was arrested after being accused of pulling out a gun on a Flagler County deputy while attempting to flee a traffic stop on his bicycle on Sunday.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he attempted to make contact with a man who was standing next to a bike just after midnight.

Deputies said the man, identified as Michael McDermott, 38, picked up his bike and began riding away.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on McDermott, according to FCSO.

Although McDermott initially seemed to comply and slow down, he started pedaling away when the deputy exited his vehicle.

The deputy returned to his car and attempted to catch up with McDermott. However, the deputy said he noticed McDermott pulled out a firearm from his pants.

As a result, the deputy struck McDermott with his vehicle and ejected him from the bicycle, which led to him dropping the gun.

The FCSO said they retrieved a 9-millimeter Ruger firearm.

“This could’ve ended much worse,” said Austin Garrow, whose parents live nearby. “You’re risking your life when you pull a weapon on a police officer. If they found he didn’t have a gun, it’d be excessive force, but in this case, he definitely deserved that.”

During the investigation, deputies discovered that McDermott has an extensive arrest history dating back to 2013.

Most recently, he was just released in December 2024 after serving a 90-day sentence for possession of Fentanyl, according to deputies.

He now faces the following charges:

Assault or battery on a law enforcement officer Fleeing and eluding Resisting an officer with violence Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Deputies said McDermott was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was then taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

