Burglars target home multiple times over holiday break

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A nurse says thieves broke into her Jefferson Park three times over the holidays, turning them far from cheerful.

“I’m just not myself. I can’t find clothes to wear, shoes.. It’s just hard,” said Michaela Thompson.

On Christmas Eve, while she was helping others as a nurse at the VA hospital, thieves were helping themselves to her home, ransacking every inch.

Security cameras captured a glimpse of the intruders walking around inside before she says they cut the power off.

Thompson said if the thieves needed anything, they should’ve just asked her.

“Instead, they do this to us. It makes it very hard,” she said. “Even if it was jewelry, they could have asked me. I would have given them whatever they want. But the way they leave the house is like trash.”

She says the thieves got away with jewelry, electronics and even the laptop she was using for school.

Then on Christmas day, while she was away, the thieves made it back onto her property. But Thompson says a neighbor scared them off.

She called the police but by the time they arrived, they were gone.

Then on New Year’s Day, it happened again.

Thompson says the thieves have hit other homes on her block, but no arrests have been made so far.

“This can happen to me, tomorrow it can be your turn. So please, if anyone knows any evidence or sees anything, I would appreciate it if they can come forward.”

She’s been living in a hotel since the first break-in on Christmas Eve because she and her sister no longer feel safe to return home.

