Boy, 11, found dead in trailer at RV park; woman arrested

By Brandon Downs

SUTTER COUNTY, California (KMAX/KOVR) — A Sutter County woman has been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a trailer at an RV park, authorities said Sunday.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a woman under the influence of drugs and causing a disturbance at Lovey’s Landing in Meridian around 10 a.m.

This is where they found the 11-year-old boy and a dog dead inside a trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

Later Sunday afternoon, deputies announced that 44-year-old Megan Dixon of Meridian was arrested and booked into jail on charges of child endangerment and homicide. The sheriff’s office could not confirm Dixon’s relationship with the child.

Deputies said there is no active threat to the public and everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it’s been active at the RV park due to flooding and other calls, but say they don’t believe there have been any calls for the trailer the boy was found in.

Details surrounding the child’s death are unknown at this point.

Meridian is about 55 miles northwest of Sacramento with a population of about 400.

