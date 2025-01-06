Bird flu suspected in deaths of 200 snow geese

By Katie Katro

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Bird flu is suspected as the cause of death for 200 snow geese in the Lehigh Valley.

The birds were found at two different locations: Lower Nazareth Township, in Northhampton County, and Upper Macungie Township, in Lehigh County.

Preliminary testing found the presence of bird flu, or avian influenza, but the results need to be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This is an ongoing situation because more sick birds were also found at both sites.

The State Game Commission is investigating the Pennsylvania cases.

“We just hope that these mortality events that we recorded don’t signal something worse is in the way,” said Travis Lau, the spokesperson with the Pa. Game Commission.

Currently, the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife has been trying to get the infected birds off the ground.

“There is no cure or treatment for avian flu, so the best thing to do is to euthanize them and end their suffering. They’re dying within a day or hours to a day,” said Sampson Metzgar, lead avian specialist at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife.

The 6abc Data Journalism team found that in 2024, there were 23 confirmed H5 wild bird detections in Pennsylvania, including two in our five-county area (one in Chester County and one in Delaware County, both bald eagles).

A big issue is how contagious avian influenza is.

“It’s devastating, and to know that other animals are eating those dead bodies, it’s a terrible domino effect. I mean you have eagles. We saw eagles flying above there. They’re feeding on these dead bodies, they’re contracting it,” said Janine Tancredi, co-executive director at the Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife.

Indoor cats can also contract this flu.

“It turns out that they’re getting this through either raw pet foods that they’re being fed of poultry origin or through being fed raw milk products since this avian influenza strain has also been associated with dairy cattle as well,” said Stephen Cole, assistant professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

Experts are monitoring the situation, but there’s no telling what the future holds.

If you see a bird that looks sick, officials say not to touch it. Instead, call your local game commission.

