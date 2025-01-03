Statewide manhunt underway after deputy shot in southern Indiana

By Alex Suckow

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A southern Indiana sheriff’s deputy was shot, and now a statewide alert Blue Alert has been issued to help capture the suspect.

Indiana State Police say it happened in Orange County, near West Baden, in the area of US 150 and SR 56.

Just after midnight, someone reported a strange car in the area. The deputy approached the car that appeared to have been broken down. As he did, the suspect fired.

The deputy was taken to UofL Hospital and their condition was not immediately available.

Right now, there is still an active search for the suspected shooter, 33-year-old Austin Schepers.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, with a tattoo of a cross under his left eye, along with multiple tattoos around his neck.

They said he was with a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, and she has been found in a wooded area and is being questioned by police.

Schepers was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate CRT-921. ISP said just before 8 a.m. that it was found in Orangeville.

Police said Schepers is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

ISP said he has had many run ins with law enforcement and is “well known” in the area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

