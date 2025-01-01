Donald Trump to ring in new year at huge Mar-a-Lago bash

By Terri Parker

PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — President-elect Donald Trump will be holding his annual New Year’s Eve party Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago with about 300 partygoers bused in due to tight security.

It’s going to be a big night for Trump as he rings out what, for him, was a very good year.

Trump made a stunning political comeback in November — winning the presidential election after a hard-fought campaign amid a year marked with trials and tribulations — a victory that will likely be very sweet for Trump, his family, and supporters as they toast the New Year inside his opulent Mar a Lago club.

“Probably, he’s walking on air. I think a lot of people are,” said Jeanne DeAngelis as she strolled Palm Beach.

Trump posted on Truth Social this week a message to Elon Musk asking, “When are you coming to the center of the universe – Mar a Lago – Bill Gates asked to come tonight,” adding: “New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!”

“He’s been having a lot of events at Mar-a-Lago lately, and I think a lot of people in the coming administration and outside that will be there,” said Jesse Nadelin, visiting the island from New York.

Mar-a-LagoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meeting with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago tonight Since he won the election last month, Trump has seen a steady stream of political leaders and high-powered movers and shakers visit Mar A Lago — his “winter White House” and personal home.

While campaigning, Trump this year survived two assassination attempts — one at his West Palm Beach Golf Club.

He was also indicted and appeared in courts from Florida to Georgia to New York. He was convicted in one case, slammed with a multi-million-dollar civil judgment in another and still has various other cases pending.

Nonetheless, Trump’s allies are lining up at Mar a Lago to join in his comeback triumph.

“I do wish I was going!” said Nadelin.

Security will be tight around Mar a Lago, with guests being bused in from off-site, and traffic getting on and off the island may be impacted.

Security, traffic measures in place for Trump’s election night watch party in West Palm BeachSecurity, traffic measures in place for Trump’s election night watch party in West Palm Beach South County Road remains closed at the intersection of South Ocean Blvd, which cuts off the southern portion of Palm Beach, but police say they don’t expect too much out of the ordinary this New Year’s.

“I think it’s reasonable to have security — you just have to deal with it if you’re heading that way,” said a resident who declined to give her name.

Last year Vanilla Ice was the headline performer — no word yet on who will take the stage this year.

