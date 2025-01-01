Aliamanu fireworks explosion ends in at least 3 dead, 22 severely injured

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A New Year’s Eve fireworks explosion in Aliamanu has resulted in at least three dead and 22 critically injured.

Emergency officials responded to the fireworks-related incident just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2025 in the Salt Lake area. The three deaths occurred at the scene and dozens were left in critical condition. Officials reported the likelihood of more fatalities as a result of the deadly incident.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a medical emergency at Keaka Drive. Honolulu EMS arrived on scene and found multiple injured after the explosion at the exterior of the home.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement:

“It is with both frustration and sorrow that I address the tragedy that occurred last night in Salt Lake just after midnight on New Year’s Eve. A massive explosion caused by what appears to be illegal fireworks claimed at least three lives and left over 20 others critically injured. This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks, which put lives at risk, drain our first responder resources, and disrupt our communities.

Year after year, a minority of individuals recklessly endanger us all. This is absurd and unacceptable. My administration remains committed to working with federal and state agencies to shut down this illegal firework trade once and for all. We will push for stronger enforcement, tougher penalties, new technologies, and a united effort to stop the import of illegal fireworks.

Our communities deserve better. We cannot allow this senseless danger to persist, and we will take decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of Oʻahu residents.”

Governor Josh Green issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the state of Hawai‘i, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in the horrific Salt Lake fireworks tragedy and I pray for the full recovery of the injured.

Because combating illegal fireworks has been a priority, we established the Illegal Fireworks Task Force last year to identify and disrupt supply chains. It has seized 227,000 pounds of illegal fireworks to date, but incidents like this remind us of the ongoing challenges we face.

We must continue to work together to prevent tragedies. I urge residents to report illegal activity and to prioritize safety. My administration remains committed to protecting our communities and preventing further loss.

While my heart is heavy on this first day of 2025—EMS, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department have my deepest gratitude. All acted swiftly and heroically to provide care under extremely difficult circumstances.”

