Father continues to warn against NYE gunfire two years after daughter was killed

By Eran Hami

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — “Yes, it’s going to be two years, but for me it happened last night.”

Rob Silva is reminded what happened to his daughter, Amethyst, every day. He collected all of her possessions and made a make-shift memorial in his living room.

Wednesday will mark two years since his daughter died.

“Today, it was just the vision of her falling is just coming over and over and over and just overwhelmed with emotions. It’s just something that should have never happened,” Rob said.

It was New Year’s Eve heading into 2023 when Amethyst was celebrating the new year with her family, outside the Allure Apartment complex. When the clock struck 12, Amethyst was struck with a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire. Rob recounted that he heard is daughter say “ouch” and then she dropped to the ground.

Since that night, Rob has been trying to encourage people not to raise their guns up on New Year’s Eve.

“Please guys don’t. Just put your guns down. From one broken father to all of y’all, you don’t want to have to live with this,” Rob said.

To continue remembering Amethyst and the dangers of shooting a gun off on New Year’s Eve, a gathering will be held at the place she was killed.

“We’re going to do 11 minutes of silence for each year that amethyst was alive. I’m going to have a limited amount of candles with her name on it with the date she was born and the date she passed…Everybody’s welcome to come if you want to come,” he said.

The memorial will take place on Middlecoff Circle behind the Allure Apartments. That is off of Everhart Road. It begins at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments provided.

Court proceedings are scheduled for the two men accused of shooting in Amethyst’s direction, Jacob Leal and Deonis Poindexter.

