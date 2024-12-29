Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree? This farm will feed it to its goats

By Samantha Chaney

HANSON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Now that the holidays are almost over, many people may be looking to dispose of their Christmas tree. One farm in Massachusetts is letting people do just that, in a furry and eco-friendly way.

“Don’t throw your trees out; bring them over to our goats, and they’ll eat them,” said Christanie Channell, owner of Channell Homestead.

The goats at Channell Homestead in Hanson have enjoyed eating the trees since 2018. The family-owned farm says that the trees are like a sweet treat that helps naturally deworm the animals.

You can drop off your tree outside the farm’s front gate at any time. But make sure it is free of tinsel, ornaments, ribbons, pesticides, and fire retardants.

If you are someone who likes to keep your tree up a bit later, they are hosting a drop-off event on January 11. Visitors will be able to come from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to drop off their trees before snuggling their goats and rabbits!

“It’s definitely a great family event, and the goats are super socialized and friendly,” Channell said.

The best part is after you gift the goats your tree, you can spend an hour cuddling them.

“It’s almost like a therapy session with the goats,” Channell said. “I know it sounds funny, you don’t really get it until you do it.”

Channell recommends bringing carrots to feed both the rabbits and goats at the event.

