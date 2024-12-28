TSA explosive detection K9 teams help keep travelers safe during holiday rush

By Darius Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year at Chicago’s airports, and TSA agents are tasked with protecting the hundreds of thousands of passengers who go through O’Hare International Airport every day, but they can’t do it alone.

The Transportation Security Administration gets some help from an extra set of eyes and paws at O’Hare.

Asi is a member of the TSA’s explosive detection team. For nearly three years, the 5-year-old German shorthaired pointer and his handler, Claritza Santana, have become best friends.

“We do walk around the airport. We also conduct many different searches in aircrafts, or vehicles, or luggage,” Santana said. “She’s very energetic. I always got to keep my eyes on her.”

After a 16-week training, the two create a faster enhanced screening process for passengers traveling through O’Hare during peak travel periods.

“Our basic mission is to detect and deter any forms or acts of terrorism, but also just be vigilant on anything that would bring harm to any of our traveling passengers,” Santana said.

As soon as travelers walk into O’Hare, they might see Asi or other K9’s searching for any signs of explosives.

“You see us before the checkpoint and you see us behind the lined passengers,” Santana said.

The pair essentially provide a pre-security checkpoint screening. Santana monitors changes in Asi’s behavior. When Asi sits, that means she found something.

“If my dog alerts to a passenger, that passenger goes through additional screening. So they do get taken back to the screening checkpoint, and they do receive additional screening,” Santana said.

Asi is always on the lookout, which is why she wears a sign reading “DO NOT PET.”

“We don’t want the traveling public to think she is a pet. She is a working K9,” Santana said.

Asi is working now to keep passengers safe, in hopes of enjoying her retirement with Santana later in life. Santana already cares for Asi 24/7.

“She’s so full of life that it makes my experience so much more enjoyable with TSA,” Santana said.

The pair are not only trained to screen passengers at airports, but at stadiums as well. They’ve traveled to Las Vegas and the Kentucky Derby to keep people safe from any threats of terrorism.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.