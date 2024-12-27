Shelter worker fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, sources say



By Derick Waller

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A shelter employee was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday night, sources tell CBS News New York.

There’s a manhunt for his killer.

The worker was discovered in a shelter that had formally been a hotel in Brownsville Thursday.

The 35-year-old victim was stabbed repeatedly outside the building on East New York Avenue. He then went inside and collapsed in the lobby just after 6 p.m. He had serious cuts to his neck and stomach.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“This is an absolutely horrific tragedy and a tremendous loss to the Department of Homeless Services. Our hearts go out to [the victim’s] family, friends, and colleagues, and we stand ready to support them every which way we can during this incredibly difficult time. Our not-for-profit providers’ frontline staff step up every day to support vulnerable New Yorkers and we are grateful for [his] service. Even though this incident took place outside of the shelter premises, we are working closely with the authorities to support the investigation and ensure the perpetrator is swiftly brought to justice,” the Department of Homeless Services said in a statement.

So far, there have been no arrests. There’s no description yet of the suspect in the killing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

