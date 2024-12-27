City worker rescued after falling into hole

By Crystal Webb

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Scary moments for a city worker in Shreveport this morning after he fell into a hole and had to be rescued.

It happened before noon today in the 6300 block of Time Street.

City employees were fixing a water main break and rain started falling heavily. The ground gave way and the man got stuck in the hole.

“Conditions of the hole that they were in changed rapidly as we had this heavy rainfall,” Chief Clarence Reese said. “There was a member in the hole with mud to his waist and was stuck. By the time the fire department arrived, which was in 3 minutes of the dispatch, he was neck deep in water.”

“Four members jumped into the hole immediately. We didn’t have time. We did some very unconventional things that we wouldn’t normally do. Dug with hands and dug with shovels to free him,” Reese said.

Shreveport city workers are all getting counseling because of the traumatic nature of the incident, Reese said.

