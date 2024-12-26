‘They brought happiness and Christmas cheer’: Birmingham Bowl players visit VA Hospital on Christmas

By Emma Owen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Birmingham Bowl players spent part of their Christmas Day giving back to patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt players visited veterans on several floors of the hospital, spreading Christmas cheer to those receiving care during the holidays.

Patient Kenneth Harrison spent time with the players. He smiled as they gave him brand-new Vanderbilt gear and made conversation, gestures that went a long way with the U.S. Navy veteran.

“They each took a turn at noticing me being a disabled veteran,” Harrison said. “They brought happiness and Christmas cheer.”

Vanderbilt linebacker Bryan Longwell was among the players who made the trip out.

His parents were in the military, and he said it’s important veterans are recognized, especially during the holidays. He said this experience spread happiness to the patients and players alike.

“It’s so joyful,” Longwell said. “Just getting to radiate that through the room is nice.”

Wednesday’s visit to the hospital was just one way the players celebrated Christmas. Both teams met at Vestavia Bowl later for some friendly competition at the lanes. This was a warmup to the real competition on Friday. The Birmingham Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

