4 adults found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in New Hampshire home, officials say

WAKEFIELD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Four people were found dead inside a home in Wakefield on Wednesday after an apparent exposure to carbon monoxide.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said family members called police to check on the people at the home, who they were expecting at a Christmas gathering.

When police arrived at the home after 4:20 p.m., they found the four adults dead inside the home.

All four people are over the age of 18. The fire marshal said two are older adults and two are younger adults. Their identities were not released.

Investigators said they found no carbon monoxide detectors inside the home.

Toomey stressed the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“It’s a terribly tragic event. It comes in a year we’ve had a tough year in general for carbon monoxide deaths and fire fatalities in our state,” Toomey said. “I really hope to make it through the holidays without another death. And unfortunately, I’m standing before you today with four more deaths that appear to be carbon monoxide-related.”

Toomey said the deaths appear to be accidental.

Investigators said they are looking into a cause. The fire marshal said there’s a gas heating system that they’ll be evaluating.

Autopsies are set for Thursday.

