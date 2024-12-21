Man charged after being found unconscious next to woman’s body

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man faces multiple charges after Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him unconscious next to the body of a woman in a vehicle in northern Buncombe County on Thursday, Dec. 19, according to a BCSO release.

Michael Keith Shell, 58, faces a charge regarding concealing a death, along with multiple counts related to drugs, per the release.

BCSO deputies responded to a call to assist a man with breathing problems shortly after 5:30 a.m. at 1130 Barnardsville Highway. Before arriving, deputies were notified of a deceased female passenger in the vehicle on the scene.

The release says deputies then discovered 83.2 grams of methamphetamine in Shell’s possession.

Shell is charged with the following:

Traffick in methamphetamine Possess drug paraphernalia Conceal/fail to report death

Shell is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

The deceased woman has been identified as Natasha Marie Sinclair. Her body was sent for an autopsy.

