Hundreds attend Madison vigil to mourn deadly school shooting

By Emilee Fannon

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Hundreds from the Madison community gathered for a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol to grieve and begin processing Monday’s deadly school shooting that left two victims dead and several injured.

The vigil, hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, honored the victims of the Abundant Life Christian School shooting that occurred on Madison’s east side.

The echo of tragedy that shook the community was on display, with hundreds showing up in support to reflect, heal and provide comfort to one another.

Charles Moore, executive director of Impact Christian Schools that oversees Abundant Life, urged the crowd to come together and to pray for those still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

“It’s hard. We’ve lost people. We’ve lost loved ones,” Moore said.

Several community leaders, including CEO of the Boys and Girls Club Michael Johnson, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and others gave remarks at the event.

For many in attendance, the candlelight vigil was part of an emotional rebuilding process as the entire community still searches for answers amid the heartbreak.

“Because this happened at one school, everyone is deeply touched by it and I think we all feel vulnerable,” said Lori Tomasini, a teacher at Madison Metropolitan School District.

Vica-Etta Steel, a Madison resident and pastor, said, “it was important to be here to grieve, but I’m angry, honestly. I’m angry this happened and I’m angry this keeps happening.”

Two crosses were on display to honor the teenage student and teacher who died in the shooting, according to police.

One by one, members of the community wrote messages of resilience and hope.

“I wrote, we will fight for change so this can’t happen again, and their life was taken far too early,” said Mya Cullen, a student at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Peng Her, a resident who also left a message, said, “I just want to let the community, and every student know we love them.”

As many continue healing, some say there’s also a sense of determination to create a future that’s not defined by this tragedy.

“This doesn’t need to define them,” said Dan Beazly, who traveled from Michigan. “This is not who they are. This is a strong community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.