Town gets into the holiday spirit with annual storefront decorating contest

By Josh Sanders

COLLINGSWOOD, Pennsylvania (KYW) — It’s that time of year again in Collingswood, where the spirit of the holidays shines brightly through every storefront window and festive display.

For the seventh year running, local businesses are participating in the borough’s beloved Storefront Decorating Contest a chance to showcase their creativity and spread holiday cheer along the bustling main street.

Lindsey Ferguson is the director of Community and Business Development for the Borough of Collingswood. Ferguson explained that the contest is more than just a competition. “It’s a fun competition, but it really is in the spirit of the holiday,” Ferguson said. “And bringing everybody together and bringing more spotlight on our awesome business owners”

This year’s contest has drawn even more businesses to step up their decoration game. “It was something that they had kinda already been doing themselves,” Ferguson added, noting that the storeowners were taking the initiative to make their storefronts stand out, complementing the larger town-wide holiday lights and decorations.

Collingswood Hardware is one of the standout participants, with owner Bob DiBartolomeo embracing a playful theme this year, “Minions.” “We try and do a different theme every year, really just for the little kids,” said DiBartolomeo, who has been running the store for 24 years. “All the stores get involved, we hire carolers and things to walk up and down Haddon Avenue singing to the people.”

DiBartolomeo noted that the entire borough gets into the holiday spirit. “The borough really gets into it,” he says with a smile, as his store continues to be a holiday highlight for families.

Meanwhile, Gina Postiglione, owner of Marlene’s Dress Shop and reigning contest champion, is feeling the pressure this year as competition heats up. “This year it seems like there’s a lot more decorations out there, so we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Postiglione said. “But it’s just a great tradition for Collingswood.”

Marlene’s, which was founded by Postiglione’s late mother in the 1980s, is known for its spectacular holiday displays. This year, Postiglione has added a special touch, a beautifully lit-up tree adorned with a dress. “It’s a little different than last year, but it’s all part of the fun,” she added.

Tatiana Nieves, a local artist, plays a key role in bringing many of the storefronts to life, including the festive windows at Sabrina’s Café, where she’s painted charming nutcrackers. “It’s really fun,” Nieves said. “I think [the businesses] really get into it. I feel like I’ve been painting a lot of [the windows] at 2 a.m. just to make sure we get into this contest ready, but it’s been great.”

At the end of the season, the winning business will earn the coveted “Ugly Trophy,” a lighthearted prize that encapsulates the quirky spirit of the contest. But in true Collingswood fashion, Ferguson pointed out that, “In the spirit of the holidays, everyone is a winner.”

As the town’s main drive sparkles with lights and festive displays, it’s clear that the holiday decorating contest is more than just a competition, it’s a celebration of community, creativity and the local businesses that make Collingswood a holiday destination for all.

