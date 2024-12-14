Man gets 25 to life for murder of girlfriend whose body remains missing

By Richard Ramos

FAIRFIELD, California (KOVR) — A Fairfield man convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend whose body remains missing was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Friday.

Erica Brown, 36, was reported missing last year — last seen at the couple’s home on August 20, 2023. Fairfield police initially classified her disappearance as suspicious and named 46-year-old Mark Anthony Randle as a person of interest.

The next month, Randle, who had been on the run for weeks, was arrested in Sacramento on homicide charges as detectives said they believed Brown was no longer alive.

To this day, Brown’s body has not been located.

Randle was convicted of first-degree murder back in July. Prosecutors told us that despite Brown’s body remaining missing, key evidence was located in two cars linked to Randle.

First, there was a burnt-up car that contained Brown’s blood and DNA. Randle’s fingerprints were found inside the second car, which was left abandoned in Vallejo. Three empty and used gas cans were also found inside that car.

Blood was also found inside the couple’s home.

Randle’s mistress at the time, Jan Agacinski, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She was at the home the night prosecutors said they believed Randle killed Brown and agreed with prosecutors to testify against Randle in a deal that resulted in her case being dropped.

