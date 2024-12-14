Blacksmith gives surrendered firearms a new life as garden tools

By Mike Sullivan

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts blacksmith is doing something unique with old weapons, melting down guns taken off the streets and turning them into garden tools.

Turning guns to garden tools

“Move metal is what blacksmiths say,” said blacksmith John Hayden.

The Guns to Gardens movement got started about 10 years ago in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut by some blacksmiths and faith leaders in Colorado. They turn surrendered firearms into garden tools.

“The police detectives unload them, make sure they’re safe. Metal workers at City Welding Worcester disable the weapons,” said Hayden.

The markings may still be there but the purpose has changed.

“Our garden tools are being used right now at the youth garden in Worcester,” said Hayden.

Hayden began smithing to connect to his roots. His grandfather started a cutlery business at age 13.

“The family stories were inspiring,” said Hayden.

Hopes to inspire others

Now he hopes to inspire others through his program.

“A segment of shotgun barrel provided by a community-minded donor,” said Hayden.

This weekend, Worcester is having another gun buyback, generating more material that can be transformed.

“So cathartic,” said Hayden, when asked how it feels to smash the metal. “So some of the people in the Guns to Gardens network around the country do this as a community thing.”

He invites neighbors to join to feel the release. This includes inviting past victims of gun violence.

“Let them take up the hammer and show that they are bigger than the gun,” said Hayden.

