Man who leapt bench, attacked judge in Las Vegas courtroom sentenced to 26 years minimum

By Web Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — The man who lept over the bench and attacked a judge was sentenced on Tuesday.

Deobra Redden, 31, was sentenced to a span of 26 years at minimum and 65 years maximum custody for the six charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Redden was initially facing seven charges but pleaded guilty to all but one charge ahead of jury selection on Sept. 3. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older. Redden did not reach any agreement with prosecutors before pleading guilty.

Redden was given the chance to address the court, repeating that he is, “not a bad guy, not an evil person,” and he didn’t understand why his character was being attacked.

In January, video of the incident that reportedly left Judge Mary Kay Holthus with bruising went viral online.

During the hearing, Judge Mary Kay Holthus was sentencing Redden for attempted battery charges. As she was preparing to hand down a sentence, Redden was seen jumping over the bench toward her.

Redden was eventually sentenced to at least 19 months on those attempted battery charges.

