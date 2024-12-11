Asheville police search for one-legged suspect in cold sexual assault case

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police seek a one-legged sex offense suspect wanted in a cold case. Juan Jose Bernal-Ramirez, 62, is charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

The case, initially reported in 2016, had gone cold but was reopened after new evidence emerged.

“The Asheville Police Department commends the brave survivor who came forward, enabling investigators to revisit and ultimately resolve this case,” police said in a news release.

Bernal-Ramirez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a distinctive scar on his right forearm. Police said he has one leg, but appears to walk normally with the use of a prosthesis.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Bernal-Ramirez’s whereabouts to call 828-252-1110. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

The Asheville Police Department collaborates with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident to contact the Buncombe County Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.