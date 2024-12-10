“Odd couple” bulldog and chihuahua bond at shelter, hope to be adopted together

By Neal Riley

BOSTON (WBZ) — An “odd couple” at an Animal Rescue League shelter in Boston is looking for a new home together where they can continue their unlikely friendship.

Karma is a 5-year-old female American bulldog and Gigi is a 1-year-old female chihuahua. They were surrendered to the South End animal shelter last month “due to a housing situation,” the organization said.

The Animal Rescue League said the original plan was not to have them be adopted together, but “the two soon forged a powerful bond while in the shelter and are now inseparable.”

While the size contrast “is comical to some,” the ARL says, the two dogs have complementary personalities. They’re often found curled up together at nap time.

“Karma is more of an introvert, while Gigi is a social butterfly, and together they open up quickly to new experiences, people, and other dogs,” the ARL says.

A foster parent for Gigi and Karma told the ARL, “they play together so well, they do not even seem to notice the size difference.”

Both can get along with other dogs and even cats.

“Although they do have a playful side, the girls are also content to have a cuddle party, and Gigi might even fall asleep on your chest!” the ARL said.

Anyone interested in meeting the pair of dogs can go to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center on Chandler Street.

“The pair will make a wonderful addition to any family, and anyone with room in their heart for not one, but two amazing pups,” the ARL said.

