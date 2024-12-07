‘Freezing for a Reason’ participants spend the night outside to raise awareness of homeless veteran population in MKE

By Michele Fiore

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On this chilly night, the War Memorial Center’s serving as an outdoor classroom of sorts, giving veterans a first-hand look at homelessness. They’ll be spending the night outside to try to raise awareness of Milwaukee’s homeless veteran population.

Joseph Leone’s layering up before he heads outside for this program, “Freezing for a Reason.”

“And I also have long underwear on, and these are insulated pants. So now I’m gonna put this on and then I’m gonna put a jacket on,” said Joseph Leone, Wisconsin American Legion State chairman, and an Army veteran serving from 1984-1988.

Leone is state chairman of the Wisconsin American Legion and among a group of veterans and supporters who chose to sleep outside in solidarity with what some veterans who don’t have a choice will be doing tonight.

“So, this here is my box. I got my name on the side of it,” said Leone.

“This is where everybody’s gonna be sleeping and then we’re gonna be resting right out by the eternal flame here,” said Sean Clark, War Memorial Center program director.

It’s taking one Milwaukee man in the group back to difficult days when he himself was living under a bridge.

“Didn’t have any responsibility, didn’t want any responsibility. Best thing I ever did was ask for help. I decided that trying to get better was better than sitting on top of a bridge thinking about jumping off of it,” said Mark Flower, an Army veteran from 1976-1980.

Flower has 31 years of sobriety now and says asking for help wasn’t easy.

“So, we know that there’s a lot of people who might you know need some extra help and some of them don’t always ask for help like most veterans have problems asking for help,” said Clark.

“If I can get better, I know any of us can, we just got to decide that I don’t wanna live the way we’re living anymore,” said Flower.

The American Legion set up tables Friday night with resources in the War Memorial Center lobby.

“We fund approximately $3 million in programs. So, some of the programs we have we have to get funding for because our dues only generate about half a million dollars,” said Leone.

If you’d like to help fight homelessness in the veteran population, the Wisconsin American Legion’s taking donations. You can make one on their website.

Veterans experiencing homelessness or those who are at risk of homelessness can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

