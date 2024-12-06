‘We were waiting for him’: Man killed in Orlando road rage shooting was days away from moving closer to family

By Tony Atkins

ORLANDO (WESH) — A grieving family is speaking out after a man was killed in a road rage shooting in Orlando earlier this week, just days before he was supposed to move closer to loved ones in Illinois.

Daniela Cvetkova says her brother, Mihail, was planning to relocate in 12 days to be with his family.

“We were waiting for him, and we’ll never get to see him again,” Cvetkova said. “It’s absolutely killing my soul.”

Orlando police confirmed Mihail was fatally shot on Dec. 2 following an argument with another driver. Witnesses described the confrontation as brief and unprovoked.

“He got out of his car saying, ‘Hey, can you watch yourself? You’re too close to my car.’ He wasn’t yelling or anything,” said Jeremy Buyce, a witness. “Then she just started screaming … and she shot him.”

Cvetkova, who was at work when she received the tragic news from one of her brother’s friends, initially thought it was a hoax.

“My initial thought was this was some kind of scam,” she said.

Now, the family anxiously awaits a decision from authorities on whether charges will be filed or if Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law will apply.

“I hope that this person who took his life so early from us will be brought to justice,” Cvetkova said. “I want to have hope in the justice system, and I am waiting to see how this will unveil.”

Orlando police have yet to announce whether any charges will be filed.

