Texas PD confirms officer has died after foot chase, shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — A Greenville police officer who was injured in a shooting Monday night has died, the Greenville Police Department said.

Officer Cooper Dawson was conducting a traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. that led to a foot pursuit near 3500 Pickett Street. While pursuing the suspect, Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times, police said.

Police said that despite his critical injuries, Dawson returned fire, striking the suspect.

Dawson and the suspect were taken to local hospitals. Dawson died from his injuries. Greenville police said this is the first line of duty death for the department in over 100 years.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Cooper Dawson, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect our community,” said Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith. “We ask that you keep Officer Dawson’s family, our department, and the Greenville community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Neighbors told CBS News Texas that they heard a few gunshots, a pause, then dozens of other gunshots and police yelling “get down.” Investigators were at the scene overnight bagging evidence.

All morning, dozens of patrol vehicles from North Texas cities surrounded Medical City Plano, where Dawson was airlifted to. A memorial also began to grow outside Greenville PD headquarters.

Greenville PD said Dawson was a highly respected member of the department. Prior to joining Greenville PD, Dawson served with the Garland Police Department.

Garland PD said Dawson was a friend to many at the police department, and was a devoted husband, father and loving family man.

“He wore the Garland PD badge with pride for seven years, dedicating himself to the safety and well-being of our community and Greenville PD,” Garland PD said in a statement. “We pray for comfort for Cooper’s family, friends, and those he knew, served with and loved.”

Per policy, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers will investigate.

Greenville is about 30 miles east of McKinney, in Hunt County.

