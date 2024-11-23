Locals build free sheds to shelter Helene survivors from the cold

By Ed DiOrio

North Carolina (WLOS) — As many are still displaced from their homes following Helene in Western North Carolina, some shelters are coming from neighbors.

“When we found out people were living in tents, it broke our heart,” Spring Creek Resident Barbie Johnson said Friday. “It’ll break your heart. You go home and you can’t forget them.”

The higher elevation areas such as Madison County, saw temperatures begin to drop on Friday, Nov. 22. To help those get out of the cold, Barbie and her husband, Edward, who’s a Spring Creek Volunteer Fireman, sprang into action.

“We were standing in the kitchen and looked at each other and it all came together,” Barbie said. “We just knew we had to do something.”

“We were going to start building homes,” Edward said. “There are still people in tents and on the ground; we’ve got trucks and trucks and trailers to get out to these people — we don’t want to see them freeze.”

On Friday, the Johnsons and other volunteers went into multiple WNC counties to drop off their small sheds.

“We’ve sent out five,” Ed said. “We already have 13 more at the house that we already have built, no favors — it’s going to be free of charge. When they’re done with it, they can pass it to someone else or keep it for themselves.”

However, the cabins can’t be built and delivered by just Ed and Barbie.

“We’ve had people from Missouri, Florida, Ohio, North and South Carolina, Tennessee,” Ed told News13. “They show up with water, food, diapers and anything you can think of in between.”

Local businesses have donated supplies like wood, roofing and windows. Fire departments and law offices have helped the Johnsons locate those in need also.

“We started with our own money. Now, we’ve had donations come in,” Ed said. “I thought the hard part was building it. The hard part is seeing the people.”

“They’re thankful for just a little shed,” Barbie said. “Even if we gave them nothing, they’re thankful. I’ll never forget them.”

As winter approaches, more sheds will be popping up around Western North Carolina.

“As long as we can. As long as we do it,” Barbie said. “For however long we need to, we’re going to do it.”

If you or someone you know could use a shed from Ed and Barbie, visit their website.

