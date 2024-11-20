Baltimore City man who was attacked by deer issues warning to others in similar situation

By Lisa Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore City man was attacked and injured by a deer while on foot.

“I took my dog for a run down to the park. My dog and this big buck in the park came face-to-face. He was barking at the buck and I pulled him away to get some safe space between us,” said the man who was attacked.

The man was able to get a picture of the buck taken at a safe distance. Soon after, the man’s dog strained the leash and barked at the buck.

“The buck just immediately reacted. It dropped its head and charged us. It was initially turned sideways to us and just turned, dropped and charged. I had, literally, a split-second reaction. Yanked my dog a little bit, got him off center, so he just got brushed by him and knocked over,” the man said.

Then, the buck ran right through him.

“Hit my ribs with his antlers, and my hip with his shoulders and knocked me flying. Knocked the wind out of me, and I was down for a while,” the man said.

Donald Colbe lives next to a Woodberry park. He says he saw the attack.

“I thought, for sure, the guy was going to get killed. The deer heard me coming toward it, and the deer just got up and ran. The guy was there motionless,” Colbe said. “I ran up and the gentleman was there, holding his chest.”

The man went to a hospital, where doctors checked him for internal injuries. He said he has lots of bruising, two broken ribs and a long road to recovery.

“You see a buck, especially this time of year but really any time of year, when they have their racks on, keep a safe distance. As soon as you notice them, just move the other way,” the man said.

His dog, Willey, was not injured.

“They’re unpredictable. They’re wild animals,” the man said. “I don’t know what a safe distance is, but I know I was 25-30 feet away, and I thought that was a safe distance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.