Soldiers graduate from biomedical equipment training program in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A group of soldiers recently graduated from a biomedical equipment training program in Waukesha.

A partnership between the Army and GE Healthcare gives soldiers skills they can use after they retire from service.

“The Army is able to support their soldiers through additional training and opportunities for employment, and for us here at GE Healthcare, we bring in highly technically qualified, incredibly service-driven individuals into our service organization,” said Adam Holton, chief people officer, GE Healthcare.

These soldiers are from two US Army reserve medical commands.

GE tells us this military “externship” program started in 2011 to respond to a critical need for people specially trained to work with biomedical equipment.

