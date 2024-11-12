Central Florida mother speaks out after 13-year-old daughter receives racist mass text

By Tony Atkins

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A Central Florida mother is raising concerns after her 13-year-old daughter was among the many people across the country who received a racist mass text message this week.

The message, which shocked both Autumn McKnight and her mother, claimed that Autumn had been “selected to pick cotton” and placed her in a “plantation group.”

Autumn, a middle school student, said the text message arrived while she was at dance practice, leaving her feeling deeply disappointed and caught off guard.

Her mother, Kim Keller, said she was appalled to learn her daughter was among multiple Black and biracial recipients targeted by similar texts.

“Any personal attack on your child … any mama bear is going to feel that,” Keller said.

The message, which originated from a 407-area code, has raised questions and concerns about the sender’s intentions and how they targeted minors. Keller, who wants answers, is questioning how her daughter was identified and why her race was a factor in this attack.

“How do they know who you are? How did they find you? You’re a minor, and how do they know you’re Black?” Keller said.

Federal and state authorities have opened an investigation into the origins of the messages.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson also condemned the incident in a statement, calling it “deeply disturbing” and saying that the reference to slavery in 2024 “perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era.”

Keller hopes the news coverage will prompt other parents to talk to their children and encourages families to report any similar texts to authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.