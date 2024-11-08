Oklahoma already sees a near-record number of tornadoes in November.

By Joseph Neubauer

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — Numbers continue to come in from last weekend’s severe storms that produced several tornadoes in central Oklahoma.

The tornado outbreak contributed to a near-record number of tornadoes that have occurred in Oklahoma for the month of November. Nine tornadoes have hit Oklahoma so far in November, with three of the nine passing through the Oklahoma City metro early Sunday morning.

The nine tornadoes so far have made November 2024 the third busiest November on record for tornadoes. The National Weather Service said there’s a good chance Oklahoma may end up with more than 12 tornadoes after its surveys are complete.

That could tie or even break the record of 12 tornadoes that hit in November 1958.

“We have a list of several others that we’ll be adding to that list. So, that list is going to grow over the coming days, over the coming week or so,” Rick Smith, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said. “So, nine tornadoes so far confirmed in the state.”

The month of November in Oklahoma only averages 1.5 tornadoes, so the storms and frequency of tornadoes the state saw were definitely unusual.

The state of Oklahoma, on the year, has had 123 tornadoes. That’s the third most all-time since record keeping began in 1950. The busiest year on record was 149 tornadoes in 2019.

