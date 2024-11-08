New piano to return to Independence Square after vandalism

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — A new piano will soon return to Independence Square after vandals destroyed the previous one in May.

“Bring joy to the community, bring people together,” said Greg Neubauer, who donated the original piano to Independence Square as a graduation gift for his daughter. “There are many other places around the nation with these painted piano projects.”

For more than a year, the piano sat out in the open on the square, becoming a popular spot for locals. Through rain, snow, and high winds, the piano endured the elements.

People loved to walk up and play it.

“During Christmas, people would randomly play carols, and others would join in singing,” Neubauer said.

But in May, vandals destroyed the piano. Neubauer said the original piano had been on the square for almost a year before it was damaged. Hearing the news was devastating.

Neubauer tried to repair the piano but found it was beyond saving. Then, he received a call from someone who said: “I want it to live on in some way.”

A local couple donated a second piano, and a local artist volunteered to paint it. The goal is to create moments and memories for free on Independence Square.

Neubauer said the new piano will not remain on the streets 24/7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.