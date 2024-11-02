Family mourns 7-year-old found dead in home



INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KSHB) — As police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Independence, relatives of the child came by Thursday to remember the little boy who they called a light.

“He had a lot of energy,” said Gala Brownfield, the victim’s aunt. “He acted like he was grown already. He loved his brothers.”

Seven-year-old Yzekial was supposed to be preparing to celebrate Halloween but now his family is preparing to lay him to rest.“Today, he’s supposed to be trick or treating,” said Brownfield. “It’s hard to believe that it happened. We were just here the other day. Now he’s gone.”

The fire department came to the residence on 32nd Street and Crysler Avenue at about 8 p.m. Wednesday for a medical call. Crews determined law enforcement needed to get involved.

“Fire got here and decided that they needed police assistance with it,” said Officer Kelly Rupert, public information officer with the Independence Police Department.

When police arrived, it became a death investigation. His aunt says she was notified around 9 p.m. that the child had accidentally shot himself.

She says he was a second grader at Three Trails Elementary School and lived with his parents, two brothers, and a cousin. The cousin, Brownfield’s niece, is the one who called her.

“She just said there was a pop and then they’re yelling call 911,” said Brownfield. “I just don’t understand.”

Police say the home is flagged as a disorderly residence, for stolen automobiles and a history of interfering with police.

The family is still in shock and trying to figure out where to go from here. His aunt says they got up the strength to bring balloons by the house to release in his honor to celebrate him on the day they were planning to celebrate together.

“It’s just going to be different without him,” said Brownfield.

At this time, police have not confirmed how he died or if anyone is in custody. Yzekial would’ve been eight in February.

