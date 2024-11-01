Indian River State College holds badge ceremony for new K-9 officer

By Romelo Styles

Click here for updates on this story

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A new addition has joined the team at Indian River State College in St. Lucie County, and he’s there to spread joy, not to fight crime.

Meet Graham, a 1-year-old beagle that has just been warmly welcomed to campus. As a therapy dog, he’s on a mission to provide comfort and encouragement to students and staff alike.

Graham, a rescue dog, has completed a training program designed to help reduce stress and boost emotional well-being.

“Introducing the K-9 program was crucial in supporting our mission to turn negative energy into positive energy,” Campus Safety Chief Salvatore Cardella said. “Our officers serve as ambassadors of the college, and we strive to deliver a positive message to our students.”

Cardella also mentioned that Graham will be a supportive presence for his fellow officers on campus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.