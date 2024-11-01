Cat killing investigation launched at Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) launched an investigation for the bodies of multiple feral cats found at Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor.

DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff made the first discovery on Oct. 17, 2024. The body of a feral cat was floating and appeared to be decapitated near one of the Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbor piers.

On Oct. 29, the bodies of seven more cats were found at the harbor with injuries that appeared to be non-natural. DOCARE is now trying to identify who is behind these illegal incidents that DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts called “cruel and inhumane behavior.”

DOBOR also wants to remind people that feeding animals, including feral cats, is against the law at Ke‘ehi and all state small boat harbors. There are signs posted across the harbor, yet people continue to be seen feeding cats. Many of the dead cats found were next to piles of food that was spread on the ground or pavement.

“We try to educate people as best as we can. The reason DOBOR implemented rules prohibiting feeding of feral animals is that cats are known to spread the disease toxoplasmosis, which can be deadly for critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Boat harbors are not appropriate places for cat colonies and while the feeding may be well-intentioned, people need to realize they could be contributing to the deaths of one of Hawaii’s iconic marine mammals,” Statts said.

DOCARE officers will regularly patrol the Ke‘ehi harbor. Anyone with information on these incidents are encouraged to report anonymously on the DLNRTip app or by calling the DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR (3567).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.