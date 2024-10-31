Wildfire burning in Evesham Township, New Jersey

By Tom Ignudo, Alicia Roberts, Bill Seiders

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A wildfire has burned 40 acres in Evesham Township, Burlington County, on Wednesday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. The wildfire is 50% contained.

According to fire officials, the fire is burning in the area of Sycamore Avenue in Evesham Township.

The NJFFS said crews are constructing a fireline and using backfire to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire. It’s expected to be contained to 40 acres, the NJFFS said.

Five structures are threatened due to the wildfire, however, no roads are closed.

The NJFFS responded to the wildfire with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The NJFFS said the next update on the wildfire will be provided on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Barbara Shapiro was home with her son, who called in the fire in Evesham Township.

“It seems to blow up then kind of die down again, and then there was only one spot, and then I saw two billows go up and then three billows going up,” Shapiro said.

The fire comes as much of the Philadelphia region is under a moderate to severe drought. The Delaware Valley has only had a trace of rain this month, and October 2024 could go down as the driest month ever in Philadelphia history.

