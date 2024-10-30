San Jose sets up new surveillance system to deter crime at shopping center

By Kara St. Cyr

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — A new security system installed in a San Jose shopping center promises to reduce crime in for small businesses.

Christa Sanchez has seen business after business get vandalized or robbed in the Lion Plaza where her beauty supply store is located.

“There has been a fair amount of crimes,” Sanchez told CBS News Bay Area. “We do have a lot of homeless individuals that live directly across the street who tend to migrate over here.”

The plaza is right next to Tully Road, a strip she said sees lots of violence that sometimes spills into the shopping center. Surrounding businesses like a massage parlor and a dentist’s office have been hit by random acts of violence, sometimes resulting in gunshots and broken windows.

A nearby jewelry store was hit in 2022 resulting in the suspect being shot by the owner. Though security regularly patrols the area, Sanchez said it’s hard to get them to respond in a timely manner.

“We’ve had people stand at my door, homeless individuals and just stare at you in the eye. It’s quite scary. Security is not around,” Sanchez said. “You can’t call them fast enough.”

But the city of San Jose is proposing a solution to the problem. New security systems located in two shopping centers along Tully Road are part of a pilot program aimed at reducing criminal activity near small businesses.

The systems have 360 cameras that can capture crime video and read license plates. In a press conference revealing the new tech, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s imperative the city use new technology to fight crime.

“This is part of a larger push by our police department to use technology wherever we can to deliver better outcomes,” the mayor said.

The cameras are mobile and have the ability to move anywhere deemed necessary by the Tully Road East Ridge Business Association, a group partnering with the city to make security improvements.

In response to questions about privacy concerns, the mayor said any footage captured by the camera is only monitored if there are reports of a threat.

“We delete the data routinely. We do not, as you heard from the chief, keep data long-term unless it’s being actively used in an investigation or prosecution,” the mayor said.

While the program is still in its infancy, Sanchez said she’s grateful for any impact the camera system may have in reducing crime.

