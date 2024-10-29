Rescue helicopter grounded after getting tagged by vandals in SoCal

By Nicole Comstock

HESPERIA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A rescue helicopter used to save the lives of those most in need in the High Desert in Southern California is indefinitely grounded after it was graffitied by vandals over the weekend, drawing the rage of many in the community.

Authorities say that the incident happened early Sunday morning, while crews at the Hesperia Airport rested. Though it looks clean on Monday evening, compared to what it looked like just hours earlier, officials say that it will remain out of commission until it is further inspected.

Both sides of the helicopter could be seen covered in large graffiti in green, gold, silver and orange, with some of the paint even covering the windows.

“It’s very angering thinking that they can be that selfish to destroy property that can save someone’s life,” said Margaret Padilla, who lives in the area.

According to Mercy Air, who operates the helicopter in a contract with San Bernardino County, since there isn’t a trauma center in Hesperia, it’s the only helicopter in town. They traditionally use it to transport some of the most critically injured patients in the area to nearby centers like Loma Linda, which is nearly 40 miles away.

“So, I’m sure that’s going to affect anyone that needs to get some urgent help,” said Andrew Padilla, another resident.

San Bernardino County Fire Department has already said that wait times for trauma patients will inevitably be increased because of the incident, and until it’s cleared for liftoff again, first responders will be left to rely on Mercy Air ships coming from another location.

“To thoroughly assess and restore the aircraft, we placed the Hesperia Air Medical Base out of service while our local team works diligently to remove the graffiti and inspect for any additional damage,” said a statement from Mercy Air. “In the meantime, we continue supporting Hesperia and the surrounding High Desert communities with our three other nearby Mercy Air bases.”

Residents say that with so many bad crashes on the roads leading into, through and out of the area, a matter of minutes can literally mean life or death.

“That’s just shameful,” said Cara Lee, who also lives in the impacted area. “That shouldn’t even have to be, like, a consideration. Nobody should touch emergency vehicles of any kind. You never know. It could be them that something seriously bad happens to, but because they graffitied the helicopter, now they have to wait.”

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detectives continue to investigate the matter, and say that the damage is estimated to be somewhere in the thousands.

In response to the incident, Hesperia Airport says that they will enhance security measures.

